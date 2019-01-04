Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
5 hours ago
Preview
Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland
The warm-up act for the start of the Test series in New Zealand is a particularly tasty encounter between Ireland…
14 hours ago
News
Aki: A Very Proud Moment For Myself And My Family
Bundee Aki says it will be 'an honour and a privilege' to captain the Ireland team against the Māori All…
23 hours ago
News
Ireland Team Named To Play Māori All Blacks In Hamilton
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has announced the team that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the opening…
