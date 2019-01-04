Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland
5 hours ago
The warm-up act for the start of the Test series in New Zealand is a particularly tasty encounter between Ireland…
Farrell: It’s A Huge Game, It’s Everything To These Players

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said they are 'in the same boat' as New Zealand, as Covid-19 cases and injuries…
Aki: A Very Proud Moment For Myself And My Family

Bundee Aki says it will be 'an honour and a privilege' to captain the Ireland team against the Māori All…
Ireland Team Named To Play Māori All Blacks In Hamilton

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has announced the team that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the opening…
Summer Tour 2022 – Week 1 On Social

Take a look back at Ireland's first week in New Zealand with some highlights from our social media channels, including…
