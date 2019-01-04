Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

First Half Errors Leave Ireland With Too Much To Do Against Māori All Blacks
The Ireland team stand for the national anthem 29/6/2022
11 hours ago
News

‘We’re Disappointed But The Lads Have Learned Lessons’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell and Bundee Aki spoke to the media after Ireland's 32-17 loss to the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton…
14 hours ago
Report

First Half Errors Leave Ireland With Too Much To Do Against Māori All Blacks

Injuries to James Hume and Cian Healy compounded a disappointing start to the summer tour for Ireland as they lost…
18 hours ago
Live Matches

Summer Tour: Maori All Blacks v Ireland

1 day ago
Preview

Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland

The warm-up act for the start of the Test series in New Zealand is a particularly tasty encounter between Ireland…
#nztour2022 1 day ago
News

‘Time To Put Our Best Foot Forward’ – Treadwell

Four months on from his Guinness Six Nations debut, Kieran Treadwell is determined to make the most of a rare…
