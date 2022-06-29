‘We’re Disappointed But The Lads Have Learned Lessons’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell and Bundee Aki spoke to the media after Ireland’s 32-17 loss to the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton earlier today.

“The Māori All Blacks thoroughly deserved the win,” said head coach Andy Farrell afterwards. “It was a tale of two halves, I think discipline was an issue for us, we sorted it a little bit out at half-time and played some really good stuff in the second half.

“We left two or three tries out there we should have done better with. We’re disappointed, we know it was a big week for the Māori boys but it was a big week for some of our guys playing for Ireland for the first time.

“The lessons learned will be brilliant going forward. Some of our lads have tasted it for the first time, and will get another crack in a couple of weeks’ time.”