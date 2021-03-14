Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Scotland v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Match Centre
59 mins ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Match Centre

59 mins ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations Preview: Scotland v Ireland

Ireland's second successive away match in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations takes them to Edinburgh, where Andy Farrell's men are…
Guinness Six Nations Preview: Scotland v Ireland
#TeamOfUs 6 hours ago
News

‘Once You Get A Taste Of That Green Jersey, You Want To Keep Putting Your Hand Up’

Preparing to make his 10th consecutive start in Ireland's back three on Sunday, Hugo Keenan has more than seized his…
‘Once You Get A Taste Of That Green Jersey, You Want To Keep Putting Your Hand Up’
10 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Murrayfield

The Ireland squad completed their final preparations ahead of Round 4 of the Guinness Six Nations with a Captain's Run…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Murrayfield
#TeamOfUs 12 hours ago
News

‘He’s A Team-First Man’ – Farrell On 50-Cap Stander

Andy Farrell has praised CJ Stander's enduring quality ahead of the Munster back rower's 50th appearance for Ireland in tomorrow's…
‘He’s A Team-First Man’ – Farrell On 50-Cap Stander
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics