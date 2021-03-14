Ireland Secure Late Guinness Six Nations Win At Murrayfield

Johnny Sexton ‘s late penalty secured a memorable Guinness Six Nations victory for Ireland over Scotland on Sunday afternoon, as Andy Farrell ‘s side moved up to second in the Championship table with a second consecutive win on the road.

Scotland mounted a strong second-half comeback at Murrayfield but Ireland showed huge character during a dramatic end-game to secure the victory, as Sexton’s touchline penalty sailed between the posts.

Robbie Henshaw and Guinness Man-of-the-Match Tadhg Beirne scored tries in either half for Farrell’s men, with Captain Sexton kicking 17 points from the tee.

Check out the best action shots from Sunday’s 27-24 win.