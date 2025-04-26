EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final Preview: Railway Union v UL Bohemian

Coming hot on the heels of Ireland’s final Guinness Women’s Six Nations game, the Energia All-Ireland League’s cream of the crop will be on show at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday as Railway Union and UL Bohemian fight it out again for the title (kick-off 1.30pm – live on TG4).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:

Sunday, April 27 –

RAILWAY UNION (1st) v UL BOHEMIAN (2nd), Aviva Stadium, 1.30pm (live TG4/TG4 Player)

Tickets for the #EnergiaAIL finals double header at the Aviva Stadium are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie – buy now.

#EnergiaAIL Finals – Match Day Information

For supporters coming to the Aviva Stadium, please note the following gates will be open:

For the West Stand, please enter via C

For the South Stand via Q

For the East Stand via O

For Accessible seating via A

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW; UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWWWWWWWWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Lindsay Peat 115; Tries: Lindsay Peat 23; UL Bohemian: Points: Eilís Cahill 85; Tries: Eilís Cahill 17

Previous Energia All-Ireland League Titles – Railway Union: 2 (2018/19, 2021/22); UL Bohemian: 14 (2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2023/24)

Preview: Railway Union and UL Bohemian produced the match of the season in last year’s final, which was held as part of a historic double header with the Men’s Division 1A decider. 14 tries were scored in a rip-roaring contest that ended 48-38 in UL’s favour.

The two teams are back for more, table toppers Railway having put together a terrific 19-match winning run, scoring 1008 points in the process. UL Bohs, who claimed second spot, overhauled Blackrock College in a titanic semi-final tussle a fortnight ago.

Between them, they have won five of the last six All-Ireland League crowns, with UL looking to go back-to-back for the first time since 2018. If they retain the trophy tomorrow, it would extend their record haul to 15. Railway are bidding to add to their 2019 and 2022 successes.

Ireland call-ups for Aoife Corey and Jane Clohessy, who made their international debuts against Scotland, mean Bohs head coach Fiona Hayes has made two enforced changes to the team that ended Blackrock’s challenge for league honours.

Ulster youngster Abby Moyles replaces Corey at full-back, and converted flanker Rachel Allen will pack down on the blindside. She is one of the survivors from their Hayes-captained title-winning sides from 2017 and 2018, when she played at out-half and centre.

The Red Robins have added some more firepower to their bench too, with Canadian recruit Maddy Kushner, and Munster half-backs Muirne Wall and Caitríona Finn, primed to make an impact. The 18-year-old Finn has been in camp with Ireland during their Six Nations campaign.

UL’s set-piece is a traditional strength of theirs, and bulldozing ball carriers like Eilís Cahill, their leading try scorer this year with 17 tries, and captain Chloe Pearse are difficult to stop when in striking range. Expect a big performance from tighthead Cahill after missing the 2024 final through injury.

Railway have had the edge in this season’s two meetings, setting out their stall with a last-minute Claire Boles try to win 19-18 at Annacotty in round two. They were three tries-to-two winners at home last month, triumphing 17-10 despite a brace of scores from Cahill.

In the final match of his first season in charge, Mike South will have his two player-coaches, Ailsa Hughes and Lindsay Peat, on the pitch from the off. Tullamore native Hughes will start at scrum half in one of three changes in personnel.

Mary Healy, who started the 37-24 semi-final defeat of Old Belvedere, will provide back-up this time, while Méabh Keegan and Belgian youngster Mira Broeks are handed starts at hooker and blindside flanker respectively. Poppy Garvey, a Celtic Challenge winner with the Wolfhounds, switches to lock.

Talismanic veteran Peat remains a massive try-scoring threat, having touched down 23 times in 14 appearances this season. Captain Niamh Byrne and Leah Tarpey dovetail well in midfield, and teenagers Caoimhe McCormack and Hannah Scanlan will certainly relish playing at Irish Rugby HQ.

A full squad effort will be needed if they are to wrestle the trophy away from Bohs, and with that in mind, the Sandymount-based outfit have four current or former Ireland internationals to call on as replacement.

Among them are recent Six Nations debutant Siobhán McCarthy, who will pack a punch in the scrums, and the fit-again Keelin Brady and Faith Oviawe will also bring plenty of impact.

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Kirstie Stevenson, Méabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Aoife McDermott, Mira Broeks, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Katie O’Dwyer, Tricia Doyle, Siobhán McCarthy, Keelin Brady, Faith Oviawe, Mary Healy, Claire Keohane, Aimee Clarke.

UL BOHEMIAN: Abby Moyles; Laoise McGonagle, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Stephanie Nunan, Chisom Ugwueru; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter Townshend; Ciara McLoughlin, Lily Brady, Eilís Cahill, Claire Bennett, Sarah Garrett, Rachel Allen, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Chloe Pearse (capt).

Replacements: Gráinne Burke, Ciara O’Dwyer, Aoibheann Hahessy, Niamh Brodie, Muirne Wall, Caitríona Finn, Clara Barrett, Maddy Kushner.

Referee: Jonny Erskine (IRFU)

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: UL Bohemian 18 Railway Union 19, Annacotty; Saturday, March 15, 2025: Railway Union 17 UL Bohemian 10, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

