Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Semi-Final Results Round-Up
The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final, at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 27, will be a repeat of last season’s decider, which was held at the home of Irish Rugby for the first time. Railway Union and reigning champions UL Bohemian won today’s semi-finals – watch the games back on irishrugby+.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION SEMI-FINALS:
Sunday, April 13 –
RAILWAY UNION 37 OLD BELVEDERE 24, Park Avenue
Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Caoimhe McCormack, Emily Gavin, Lindsay Peat, Leah Tarpey, Poppy Garvey, Laura Sheehan; Cons: Hannah Scanlan, Caoimhe McCormack; Pen: Hannah Scanlan
Old Belvedere: Tries: Megan Edwards, Minonna Nunstedt, Katie Corrigan, Emma Tilly; Cons: Jemma Farrell 2
HT: Railway Union 25 Old Belvedere 19
RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Hannah Scanlan, Mary Healy; Kirstie Stevenson, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.
Replacements: Méabh Keegan, Tricia Doyle, Katie O’Dwyer, Evelyn Donnelly, Claire Boles, Ailsa Hughes, Claire Keohane, Aimee Clarke.
OLD BELVEDERE: Emma Tilly; Katie Corrigan, Áine Donnelly, Minonna Nunsdedt, Megan Edwards; Jemma Farrell, Jade Gaffney; Hannah Wilson, Jess Keating, Katie Layde, Lesley Ring (capt), Órlaith McAuliffe, Kara Mulcahy, Jane Neill, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.
Replacements: Hannah Rapley, Laura Carroll, Grace Tutty, Juliet Byrne, Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Eowyn Edwards, Kate Ballance, Charlotte Nagle.
UL BOHEMIAN 15 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 12, Annacotty
Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Chisom Ugwueru, Chloe Pearse, Clara Barrett
Blackrock College: Tries: Andi Murphy, Maggie Boylan; Con: Ella Durkan
HT: UL Bohemian 5 Blackrock College 12
UL BOHEMIAN: Aoife Corey; Laoise McGonagle, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Stephanie Nunan, Chisom Ugwueru; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter Townshend; Ciara McLoughlin, Lily Brady, Eilís Cahill, Claire Bennett, Sarah Garrett, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Jane Clohessy, Chloe Pearse (capt).
Replacements: Ciara O’Dwyer, Gráinne Burke, Niamh Brodie, Aoibheann Hahessy, Rachel Allen, Caitríona Finn, Clara Barrett, Abby Moyles.
BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Ella Durkan; Andi Murphy, Cara Martin, Catherine Martin, Maggie Boylan; Lisa Mullen, Casey Jackson; Aoife Moore, Ann-Marie Rooney, Megan Brodie, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Kate Jordan, Meadbh Scally, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor (capt).
Replacements: Ava Fannin, Molly Fitzpatrick, Nikki Gibson, Ciara Scanlan, Sarah Farley, Ava Ryder, Méabh Deely, Jillian O’Toole.
