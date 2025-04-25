Finals Day! On Sunday Aviva Stadium will play host to the two biggest club rugby matches of the season in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Finals. Please read on for match day information and advice on how to enjoy a fantastic day at the home of Irish Rugby.

Key Times

12:30 – General Admission Gates Open

Please allow plenty of time to access the stadium, follow the advice of stewards and use the following gates on Lansdowne Road should you wish to sit in specific areas:

West Stand – Gate C; East Stand – Gate O; South Stand – Gate Q; Wheelchair & Accessible Seating – Gate A.

Please note that Aviva Stadium operates a Bag Check policy. Please see below for details on what is allowed in and the bag drop facility.

13:30 – Women’s Final Kick Off

Railway Union And UL Bohemian Set For Another Aviva Stadium Showdown

Full Time +5 – Energia AIL Women’s Trophy Presentation

16:00 – Men’s Final Kick Off

Clontarf And Cork Constitution – A Rivalry Renewed

Full Time +5 – Energia AIL Men’s Trophy Presentation

Tickets

Cashless Stadium

Please note, that Aviva Stadium is now cashless across all bars and food outlets for this and all future matches. This means there will be no cash accepted but all bank cards, Apple, Android and Google Pay are accepted.

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your entry point and please check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium will be implementing a bag check policy for all attendees.

There will be a bag check facility adjacent to the Lansdowne FC building between Gates O & Q on Lansdowne Road for General Admission and at the lower Podium for guests attending the pre-match reception.

We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.

No bags (with the exception of small bags, no bigger than A4) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Each person can only bring one small bag, and it must not be bigger than A4 size:

Height 297mm (11.7 inches)

Width 210mm (8.27 inches)

Depth 210mm (8.27 inches)

Prohibited items include fireworks, smoke canisters, vuvuzelas, bottles, knives, glasses, cans, flag poles, banners, laser devices, dangerous or hazardous items and other similar articles or containers including anything which could or might be used as a weapon are not permitted within the ground and any person in possession of such an article or container may be refused entry or ejected from the Stadium. Umbrellas are not permitted to be used within Aviva Stadium. Prams/Strollers are not permitted within Aviva Stadium.

A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel from 12 noon for bags larger than A4 size and Patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.

Match Programme

A free digital match programme will be available on match day. Please check back for the link.