Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day Launch

The Aviva Stadium will play host to the Energia All-Ireland League fnals day on Sunday, with an exciting double header featuring the top four clubs in the Women’s Division and Men’s Division 1A.

Tuesday evening saw the media launch for the finals with representatives from UL Bohemian, Railway Union, Cork Constitution, and Clontarf joining IRFU President Declan Madden, and Lorna Danaher, Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager, for the photo call.

This is the second year of the #EnergiaAIL finals double header at the home of Irish Rugby, and it promises to be another colourful day with the clubs’ supporters out in force, and plenty of top class rugby action on the pitch.

The Women’s Division final is a repeat of last year’s decider, featuring unbeaten table toppers Railway Union and reigning champions UL Bohemian. The eagerly-awaited rematch kicks off at 1.30pm.

The Men’s Division 1A final, which gets underway at 4pm, is a heavyweight contest between Clontarf, who finished at the top of the table, and last year’s champions Cork Constitution. Both matches will be live on TG4.