Railway Union: Route To The #EnergiaAIL Final

Railway Union topped the Women’s Division table with a perfect record of 18 wins out of 18, and swept past Old Belvedere at the semi-final stage. They are chasing their first Energia All-Ireland League title since 2022, and their third in all.

In Mike South’s first season at head coach, with John Cronin back at the club in a senior coach role, Railway are hoping to dethrone UL Bohemian in Sunday’s final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 1.30pm – live on TG4), which is a repeat of last year’s high-octane decider.

Lindsay Peat, the 2023/24 Energia All-Ireland League Player of the Year, has again played a starring role, racking up a tremendous haul of 23 tries. Exciting teenager backs Caoimhe McCormack and Hannah Scanlan have also impressed.

RAILWAY UNION – ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE SEASON SO FAR:

ROUND 1 –

RAILWAY UNION 57 OLD BELVEDERE 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat 3, Laura Sheehan, Amanda Berta 2, Keelin Brady 3; Cons: Nikki Caughey 4, Amanda Berta 2

Old Belvedere: –

HT: Railway Union 24 Old Belvedere 0

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne (capt), Caoimhe McCormack, Aimee Clarke; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Aoife McDermott, Keelin Brady, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Hannah Johnston, Salome Trauth, Hannah Scanlan, Amanda Berta.

ROUND 2 –

UL BOHEMIAN 18 RAILWAY UNION 19, Annacotty

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Eilís Cahill 2; Con: Kate Flannery; Pens: Kate Flannery 2

Railway Union: Tries: Amanda Berta, Penalty try, Claire Boles; Cons: Pen try con, Nikki Caughey

HT: UL Bohemian 15 Railway Union 5

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Amanda Berta, Niamh Byrne (capt), Caoimhe McCormack, Rhiann Heery; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Aoife McDermott, Keelin Brady, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Emma Fabby, Salome Trauth, Hannah Scanlan, Leah Tarpey.

ROUND 3 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 RAILWAY UNION 22, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Ava Fannin, Maggie Boylan; Con: Hannah O’Connor; Pen: Hannah O’Connor

Railway Union: Tries: Megan Collis, Lindsay Peat, Leah Tarpey; Cons: Nikki Caughey 2; Pen: Nikki Caughey

HT: Blackrock College 15 Railway Union 12

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Amanda Berta, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Laura Sheehan; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Faith Oviawe, Grace Jackson, Evelyn Donnelly, Hannah Scanlan, Aimee Clarke.

ROUND 4 –

RAILWAY UNION 77 SUTTONIANS 10, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Claire Boles 2, Amanda Berta 2, Niamh Byrne, Caoimhe McCormack 2, Poppy Garvey, Leah Tarpey, Laura Sheehan, Lindsay Peat, Evelyn Donnelly, Ailsa Hughes; Cons: Nikki Caughey 4, Amanda Berta 2

Suttonians: Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe, Julia O’Connor

HT: Railway Union 39 Suttonians 5

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Amanda Berta, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Laura Sheehan; Nikki Caughey, Hannah Scanlan; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Salome Trauth, Siobhán McCarthy, Evelyn Donnelly, Ailsa Hughes, Aimee Clarke.

ROUND 5 –

TULLOW 0 RAILWAY UNION 106, Blackgates

Scorers: Tullow: –

Railway Union: Tries: Niamh Byrne, Tricia Doyle 2, Amanda Berta 2, Leah Tarpey 3, Lindsay Peat 2, Poppy Garvey 3, Ailsa Hughes, Caoimhe McCormack, Hannah Scanlan, Aimee Clarke, Martha Dwyer; Cons: Amanda Berta 4, Hannah Scanlan 3, Nikki Caughey

HT: Tullow 0 Railway Union 56

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Amanda Berta, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Sarah Munnelly; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Poppy Garvey, Salome Trauth, Evelyn Donnelly, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Hannah Johnston, Megan Collis, Grace Jackson, Martha Dwyer, Aimee Clarke, Nikki Caughey, Ellen O’Connor.

ROUND 6 –

GALWEGIANS 0 RAILWAY UNION 56, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Galwegians: –

Railway Union: Tries: Hannah Scanlan, Lindsay Peat 2, Leah Tarpey 2, Rhiann Heery 3, Faith Oviawe 2; Cons: Nikki Caughey, Amanda Berta 2

HT: Galwegians 0 Railway Union 22

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Aimee Clarke, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Laura Sheehan; Nicole Caughey, Hannah Scanlan; Siobhán McCarthy, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Aoife McDermott, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Kirstie Stevenson, Keelin Brady, Faith Oviawe, Evelyn Donnelly, Amanda Berta, Rhiann Heery.

ROUND 7 –

RAILWAY UNION 43 WICKLOW 5, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Claire Boles 3, Rhiaan Heery, Leah Tarpey, Emily Gavin, Lindsay Peat; Cons: Nikki Caughey 3, Amanda Berta

Wicklow: Try: Rachel Griffey

HT: Railway Union 31 Wicklow 5

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Aimee Clarke, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Evelyn Donnelly, Poppy Garvey, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Salome Trauth, Faith Oviawe, Emma Fabby, Hannah Scanlan, Amanda Berta.

ROUND 8 –

COOKE 0 RAILWAY UNION 115, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Cooke: –

Railway Union: Tries: Amanda Berta 4, Leah Tarpey 3, Ailsa Hughes 2, Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin 2, Megan Collis, Aoife McDermott, Claire Boles 2, Poppy Garvey 2, Hannah Johnston; Cons: Amanda Berta 3, Hannah Scanlan 7

HT: Cooke 0 Railway Union 32

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Amanda Berta, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Salome Trauth, Aoife McDermott, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Poppy Garvey.

Replacements: Hannah Johnston, Kirstie Stevenson, Faith Oviawe, Evelyn Donnelly, Camille Ginesty, Alaïs Diebold, Rhiann Heery.

ROUND 9 –

RAILWAY UNION 91 BALLINCOLLIG 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Laura Sheehan 2, Molly Boyne 2, Aimee Clarke 2, Niamh Byrne, Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery 2, Tricia Doyle, Aoife McDermott, Claire Boles, Sarah Munnelly, Penalty try; Cons: Hannah Scanlan 7, Pen try con

Ballincollig: –

HT: Railway Union 41 Ballincollig 0

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Hannah Johnston, Megan Collis, Salome Trauth, Aoife McDermott, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Poppy Garvey.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Mira Broeks, Lindsay Peat, Nikki Caughey, Caoimhe McCormack, Sarah Munnelly.

ROUND 10 –

BALLINCOLLIG 3 RAILWAY UNION 58, Tanner Park

Scorers: Ballincollig: Pen: Emma Connolly

Railway Union: Tries: Caoimhe McCormack 2, Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne, Lindsay Peat 3, Emer Meagher, Camille Ginesty, Sarah Munnelly; Cons: Nikki Caughey 2, Hannah Scanlan 2

HT: Ballincollig 3 Railway Union 24

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Nikki Caughey, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Kirstie Stevenson, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Grace Jackson, Aoife McDermott, Evelyn Donnelly, Mira Broeks, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emer Meagher, Sonia McDermott, Michelle Nadine, Cassandra McCloat, Camille Ginesty, Sarah Munnelly.

ROUND 11 –

RAILWAY UNION 71 COOKE 5, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Caoimhe McCormack 3, Laura Sheehan 2, Aimee Clarke, Ailsa Hughes 3, Alaïs Diebold 2, Niamh Byrne 2; Cons: Nikki Caughey, Hannah Scanlan 2

Cooke: Try: Niamh Marley

HT: Railway Union 20 Cooke 5

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Nikki Caughey, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Kirstie Stevenson, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Grace Jackson, Aoife McDermott, Martha Dwyer, Mira Broeks, Evelyn Donnelly.

Replacements: Alanna Fusciardi Wallace, Emer Meagher, Sonia McDermott, Michelle Nadine, Alaïs Diebold, Rhiann Heery, Sarah Munnelly.

ROUND 12 –

WICKLOW 10 RAILWAY UNION 34, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Naoise O’Reilly, Rachel Griffey

Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat, Aimee Clarke, Leah Tarpey, Ailsa Hughes, Niamh Byrne, Martha Dwyer; Cons: Hannah Scanlan 2

HT: Wicklow 0 Railway Union 29

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Grace Jackson, Sonia McDermott, Evelyn Donnelly, Mira Broeks, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Kirstie Stevenson, Katie O’Dwyer, Martha Dwyer, Nikki Caughey, Alaïs Diebold, Laura Sheehan.

ROUND 13 –

RAILWAY UNION 28 GALWEGIANS 0, Park Avenue

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Galwegians deducted five points for conceding match

ROUND 14 –

RAILWAY UNION 86 TULLOW 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat 5, Caoimhe McCormack 4, Laura Sheehan 3, Tricia Doyle, Niamh Byrne; Cons: Nikki Caughey 8

Tullow: –

HT: Railway Union 52 Tullow 0

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Alaïs Diebold, Niamh Byrne (capt), Sarah Munnelly; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Sonia McDermott, Aoife McDermott, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Katie O’Dwyer, Kirstie Stevenson, Evelyn Donnelly, Mira Broeks, Camille Ginesty, Aimee Clarke.

ROUND 15 –

SUTTONIANS 0 RAILWAY UNION 28, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Suttonians deducted five points for conceding match

ROUND 16 –

RAILWAY UNION 32 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Aimee Clarke, Lindsay Peat, Laura Sheehan, Megan Collis, Caoimhe McCormack, Alanna Fusiardi Wallace; Con: Caoimhe McCormack

Blackrock College: Tries: Maggie Boylan 2, Casey Jackson; Cons: Lisa Mullen 2

HT: Railway Union 12 Blackrock College 0

RAILWAY UNION: Aimee Clarke; Laura Sheehan, Alaïs Diebold, Niamh Byrne (capt), Rhiann Heery; Caoimhe McCormack, Ailsa Hughes; Kirstie Stevenson, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Evelyn Donnelly, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Alanna Fusciardi Wallace, Katie O’Dwyer, Emer Meagher, Grace Jackson, Hannah Johnston, Claire Keohane, Sarah Munnelly.

ROUND 17 –

RAILWAY UNION 17 UL BOHEMIAN 10, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Molly Boyne, Alaïs Diebold, Rhiann Heery; Con: Caoimhe McCormack

UL Bohemian: Tries: Eilís Cahill 2

HT: Railway Union 12 UL Bohemian 5

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Alaïs Diebold, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Caoimhe McCormack, Mary Healy; Kirstie Stevenson, Meabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Tricia Doyle, Katie O’Dwyer, Evelyn Donnelly, Mira Broeks, Claire Keohane, Sarah Munnelly.

ROUND 18 –

OLD BELVEDERE 5 RAILWAY UNION 31, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Try: Jess Keating

Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat 2, Emily Gavin, Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne; Cons: Caoimhe McCormack 2, Hannah Scanlan

HT: Old Belvedere 0 Railway Union 5

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Hannah Scanlan, Claire Keohane; Tricia Doyle, Emily Gavin, Katie O’Dwyer, Poppy Garvey, Aoife McDermott, Mira Broeks, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Megan Collis, Evelyn Donnelly, Claire Boles, Camille Ginesty, Sarah Munnelly.

SEMI-FINAL –

RAILWAY UNION 37 OLD BELVEDERE 24, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Caoimhe McCormack, Emily Gavin, Lindsay Peat, Leah Tarpey, Poppy Garvey, Laura Sheehan; Cons: Hannah Scanlan, Caoimhe McCormack; Pen: Hannah Scanlan

Old Belvedere: Tries: Megan Edwards, Minonna Nunstedt, Katie Corrigan, Emma Tilly; Cons: Jemma Farrell 2

HT: Railway Union 25 Old Belvedere 19

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Hannah Scanlan, Mary Healy; Kirstie Stevenson, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Sonia McDermott, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Méabh Keegan, Tricia Doyle, Katie O’Dwyer, Evelyn Donnelly, Claire Boles, Ailsa Hughes, Claire Keohane, Aimee Clarke.

