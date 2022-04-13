Watch Live: Ireland U-18 Men And Women In Action Against Wales

The Ireland Under-18 Men and Women’s teams, sponsored by PwC, are in action at their respective U-18 Six Nations Festivals today and you can watch both games live on the links below.

Ireland Under-18 Women

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad made the step up to international rugby last Saturday, helping to make the first day of the inaugural U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh one to remember.

Katie Fitzhenry’s side played two 35-minute games against England and France and showed some real promise.

Today Ireland face Wales in a full 70-minute match. Click here for team news – kick-off is at 12pm.

Ireland Under-18 Men

The Ireland Under-18 Schools team, coached by Paul Barr and Andy Kyriacou, will take plenty of positives into today’s match against Wales in Marcoussis after running hosts France close in their festival opener. The game against Wales kicks off at 1.20pm Irish time.

Click here for a squad update and preview from head coach Barr. Team news is available here.