Ireland Men U18 Team Named for Wales in U18 Six Nations Festival in France

Paul Barr , head coach of the PwC Ireland U18 Schools squad, has rotated his match day 26 for the team’s second fixture in the U18 Men Six Nations Festival as they take on Wales in Marcoussis, France later today.

Emmett Calvey and Jacob Boyd come into the front row, Inigo Cruise O’Brien and Jacob Sheahan start in the backrow and the half-backs are rotated with Oliver Coffey and Sean Naughton starting.

The side will again be captained from the centre by Sam Berman and he is joined by Luke Kritzinger in midfield. A new back three is introduced with Ruben Moloney at fullback as Ben O’Connor switches to wing and Hugo McLaughlin is introduced on the other flank.

Six Nations will stream each game from the U18 Festival on their YouTube channel and this feed will be available on irishrugby.ie.

Ireland U18 Schools Squads v Wales U18

15. Ruben Moloney (Leinster/Blackrock College

14. Ben O’Connor (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)

13. Sam Berman (Leinster/St Michael’s College) captain

12. Luke Kritzinger (Leinster/Blackrock College)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Leinster/Gonzaga College)

10. Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

9.Oliver Coffey (Leinster/Blackrock College)

1. Emmett Calvey (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

2. Danny Sheehan (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)

3. Jacob Boyd (Ulster/Royal Belfast Academical Institute)

4. Evan O’Connell (Munster/Castletroy College)

5. Joe Hopes (Ulster/Campbell College)

6. Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

7. Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Leinster/Blackrock College)

8. Jacob Sheahan (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)

Replacements

16. Zac Solomon (Ulster/Campbell College)

17. Tom Stewart (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

18. Andrew Sparrow (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

19. Josh Stevens (Ulster/Methodist College)

20. Brian Gleeson (Munster/Rockwell College)

21. Jake O’Riordan (Munster/St Munchins College)

22. Jack Murphy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

23. Harry Long (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

24. Tom Brigg (Leinster/Blackrock College)

25. Finn Treacy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

26. Stephen Kiely (Munster/Castletroy College)

Ireland U18 Men Six Nations Festival 2022

R: Ireland U18 23 France U18 28

Ireland U18 v Wales U18, Wednesday 13th April, 2022 KO 13.20 (Irish Time)

Ireland U18 v Italy U18, Sunday 17th April, 2022 KO 10.30 (Irish Time)