Ireland U18 Women’s Squad Announced for Wales Fixture in Six Nations Festival

Katie Fitzhenry , head coach of the PwC Ireland U18 Women’s squad has named the match day squad to compete against Wales in the final day of the U18 Women Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh.

On Match Day 1 of the Six Nations Festival, Ireland U18 Women played two 35 minute matches against their English (12-17) and French (0-26) counterparts. On Match Day 2 they will play a full 70 minute match against Wales.

The Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival promotes a learning environment for these young players and the coaches to develop and experience international competition. Six Nations will stream each game from Day 2 of the U18 Women’s Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for Ireland’s game against Wales will be available on irishrugby.ie.

Ireland U18 Women v Wales – U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival

15. Robyn O’Connor (Leinster/Wexford RFC)

14. Clara Barrett (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

13. Katie Corrigan (Leinster/Tullow RFC)

12. Eabha Nic Donncha (Connacht/Corinthians RFC) WNTS

11. Ellen Boylan (Connacht/Carrick on Shannon RFC)

10. Kate Flannery (Munster/Fethard RFC) WNTS

11. Rebecca Rodgers (Munster/Ballina-Killaloe RFC)

1. Hannah Wilson (Leinster/Cill Dara RFC)

2. Sarah Delaney (Leinster/Cill Dara RFC)

3. Isobel Clerk (Leinster/Mullingar RFC)

4. Koren Dunne (Leinster/Portlaoise RFC)

5. Jorja Battishill (Ulster/Malone RFC)

6. Karly Tierney (Connacht/Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

7. Amy O’Mahony (Leinster/Greystones RFC)

8. Jane Neill (Leinster/Arklow RFC)

Replacements

16. Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster/Letterkenny RFC)

17. Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster/City of Derry RFC)

18. Sophie Barrett (Ulster/Enniskillen RFC) WNTS

19. Sarah McCormick (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

20. Orla Wafer (Leinster/Enniscorthy RFC)

21. Beth Buttimer (Munster/Fethard RFC)

22. Jade Gaffney (Leinster/Navan RFC)

23. Eva Sterrit (Leinster/Greystones RFC) WNTS

24. Molly Boote (Connacht/Connemara RFC) WNTS

Not considered due to injury

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Leinster/Portarlington RFC) WNTS

Abby Moyles (Leinster/Navan RFC)