Holders Trinity College To Face UCD In Fraser McMullen Cup Final

Terenure College RFC will host the 2022 Fraser McMullen Cup final between UCD and Dublin University on Easter Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm). UCD won the toss and will be the designated home club for the game.

FRASER MCMULLEN CUP FINAL: Saturday, April 16

UCD v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY, Lakelands Park, Terenure College RFC, 2.30pm

The Cup is an Under-20 All-Ireland men’s competition played off between the top four ranked teams in Munster’s Donal Walsh Trophy and the top four-ranked teams in Premier 1 of Leinster’s JP Fanagan Premier League.

Connacht Under-20 men’s teams currently compete in JP Fanagan Premier 2 (Galwegians and Galway Corinthians) and Premier 3 (Buccaneers and NUIG).

Ulster have a new structure in place, the Ulster Rugby Club Academy Cup, which provides a peer experience across the province for squads largely made up of players 21 and under with a programme of regional and provincial leagues and cup.

Young Munster came out on top the Donal Walsh Trophy with UCC, Shannon and Cork Constitution also qualifying. Lansdowne were table toppers in Leinster ahead of Old Belvedere, UCD and Dublin University.

The last side to lift the trophy was Dublin University in 2019 with a 41-24 final victory over UCC. UCD will be returning to the venue where they last won the trophy – they beat an Old Belvedere side featuring current Ireland international Jack Conan at Lakelands in 2012.

Tony Smeeth’s Trinity side are back in the 2022 decider along with UCD. It will be the first time for these old rivals to contest a Fraser McMullan Cup final against each other.

Paths To The Final:

Fraser McMullen Semi-Finals (April 10): Dublin University 17 Old Belvedere 13, Lansdowne 34 UCD 45

Fraser McMullen Quarter-Finals (April 2/3):

Old Belvedere 41 Shannon 7, UCC 17 UCD 42, Young Munster 8 Dublin University 57, Lansdowne 61 Cork Constitution 24

Click here for the Donal Walsh Trophy results (via Munster Rugby)

Click here for the JP Fanagan Premier League results & final standings (via Leinster Rugby)

Recent Fraser McMullen Cup Winners:

2020/21: Not played

2019/20: Not played

2018/19: Dublin University 41 UCC 24, Forenaughts (Naas RFC)

2017/18: Dublin University 41 Clontarf 21, Merrion Road (Wanderers FC)

2016/17: Navan 22 Lansdowne 9, Templeville Road (St. Mary’s College RFC)

2015/16: Cork Constitution 38 UCD 14, Togher (Portlaoise RFC)

2014/15: Lansdowne 16 Dublin University 15, Angelsea Road (Old Belvedere RFC)

2013/14: Cork Constitution 12 Terenure College, 7, Ardgaoithe (Clonmel RFC)

2012/13: Lansdowne 27 Dublin University 26, Merrion Road (Wanderers FC)

2011/12: UCD 17 Old Belvedere 11, Lakelands Park (Terenure College RFC)

2010/11: Lansdowne 27 UCD 28, River Road (Coolmine RFC)

2009/10: UCC 16 Lansdowne 10, Argaoithe (Clonmel RFC)