EnergiaAIL Video Highlights: Men’s Division 1A Round 3

ROUND 3: Saturday, October 16

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 31 CORK CONSTITUTION 24, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Cormac Daly, Conor Kearns, Martin Moloney; Cons: Conor Kearns 2; Pens: David Hawkshaw 4

Cork Constitution: Tries: JJ O’Neill, Sean French; Con: Aidan Moynihan; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 4

HT: Clontarf 12 Cork Constitution 13

Full Match Report: Clontarf v Cork Constitution

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 19 BALLYNAHINCH 13, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Luis Faria, Marcus Kiely, Anthony Ryan; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 2

Ballynahinch: Try: Greg Hutley; Con: Greg Hutley; Pens: Greg Hutley 2

HT: Dublin University 7 Ballynahinch 3

Full Match Report: Dublin University v Ballynahinch

GARRYOWEN 26 UCD 13, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald 2, Sean Rennison 2; Cons: Tony Butler 3

UCD: Try: David Heavey; Con: James Tarrant; Pens: James Tarrant 2

HT: Garryowen 7 UCD 10

Full Match Report: Garryowen v UCD

UCC 15 LANSDOWNE 31, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Tries: Alex Kendellen, George Coomber; Con: Daniel Squires; Pen: Daniel Squires

Lansdowne: Tries: Conan Dunne, Cormac Foley, Adam Boland, Michael Silvester 2; Cons: Charlie Tector 3

HT: UCC 3 Lansdowne 14

Full Match Report: UCC v Lansdowne

YOUNG MUNSTER 19 TERENURE COLLEGE 7, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Try: Conor Hayes; Con: Evan Cusack; Pens: Evan Cusack 4

Terenure College: Try: Peter Sylvester; Con: Jake Swaine

HT: Young Munster 6 Terenure College 0

Full Match Report: Young Munster v Terenure College

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B GAME OF THE WEEK:

ROUND 3: Saturday, October 16

CITY OF ARMAGH 23 SHANNON 20, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Jack Treanor, Penalty try; Cons: Kyle Faloon, Pen try con; Pens: Kyle Faloon 3

Shannon: Tries: Penalty try, Daniel Okeke; Cons: John O’Sullivan, Pen try con; Pens: John O’Sullivan 2

HT: City of Armagh 10 Shannon 6