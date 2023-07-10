Highlights: Ireland U-20s Lock Horns With Hosts South Africa

Cape Town’s Athlone Sports Stadium was the venue for the Ireland Under-20s’ eagerly-awaited World Rugby U-20 Championship semi-final showdown with tournament hosts South Africa.

The travelling fans made their presence felt as Richie Murphy’s youngsters, captained by hooker Gus McCarthy, tried to qualify for Ireland’s first World final at this age grade since a James Ryan-led team reached the 2016 decider.

The Ireland U-20s (sponsored by PwC) came into the game having finished top of Pool B. Head coach Murphy made nine changes to the side that won 47-27 against Fiji, a result that extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Check out the highlights below as the reigning U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam champions went head-to-head with the Junior Springboks: