Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
8 hours ago
News
Murphy: We Showed Grit, Determination, And Scored Some Really Good Tries
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by TritonLake) booked their place in the World Rugby U-20 Championship final for only the second…
10 hours ago
Report
Second Half Salvo Sees Ireland U-20s March Into World Final
Second half tries from Brian Gleeson, James Nicholson and replacement Sam Berman sent the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) through…
1 day ago
News
Murphy: Be True To Ourselves, Play The Game We Know We Can Play
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) clash with host nation South Africa in Sunday's opening World Rugby U-20 Championship semi-final,…
