Match Page - Scoreboard

Second Half Salvo Sees Ireland U-20s March Into World Final
#futureisgreen 8 hours ago
News

Murphy: We Showed Grit, Determination, And Scored Some Really Good Tries

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by TritonLake) booked their place in the World Rugby U-20 Championship final for only the second…
#futureisgreen 8 hours ago
News

‘We’re A Tight Squad, We Always Fight For Each Other’ – McCarthy

Captain Gus McCarthy is hoping to lift another trophy when the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) meet France in next…
10 hours ago
Report

Second half tries from Brian Gleeson, James Nicholson and replacement Sam Berman sent the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) through…
Second Half Salvo Sees Ireland U-20s March Into World Final
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) clash with host nation South Africa in Sunday's opening World Rugby U-20 Championship semi-final,…
Murphy: Be True To Ourselves, Play The Game We Know We Can Play
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Ulster's Charlie Irvine will make only his third ever start for the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) when they battle…
Irvine Taking ‘Full Grasp’ Of Ireland Under-20 Opportunities
