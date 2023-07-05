Highlights: Ireland Under-20s Chase Semi-Final Spot

Facing Fiji in their final pool game, the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) knew that their destiny was in their own hands as they bid to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Richie Murphy’s young squad, showing 10 changes to the starting XV, played in improved conditions in Stellenbosch, but the fixture went ahead in desperately difficult circumstances.

Ireland wore black armbands and a moment’s silence was observed to mark the tragic deaths of their team-mate Jack Oliver’s father Greg in a paragliding accident, and St. Michael’s College pupils Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell, who both passed away while on holiday in Greece.

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives, Fiji captain Moti Murray presented his Irish counterpart, Diarmuid Mangan, with a jersey before his team performed their pre-match Cibi.

Ireland’s next opponents have been confirmed here. Check out the highlights from the free-scoring Pool B encounter below: