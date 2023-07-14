‘I’m So Proud Of Them’ – Andy Farrell On Ireland U20s

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell says the Ireland U20s team have inspired a nation through their performances on the pitch and the way in which they have dealt with adversity off it, as Richie Murphy‘s side prepare for tonight’s World Rugby U20 Championship Final against France (Kick-off 6pm Irish time).

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV from the IRFU High Performance Centre, Farrell said he is ‘proud’ of the team as they’ve negotiated their way through the campaign, beating Australia, Fiji and South Africa en route to tonight’s decider at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.