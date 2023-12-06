EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 7 Highlights

Thirty tries were scored across five games in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A last weekend. The top four remained unchanged, although Clontarf are now three points clear at the summit.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 7 Results Round-Up

Clontarf 30 Cork Constitution 26

A three-try first half performance set Clontarf on their way to a sixth win in seven league matches. However, second-placed Cork Constitution bagged two bonus points with winger Matthew Bowen crossing twice.

Dublin University 3 Lansdowne 17

Dublin University produced another determined display on home turf, but converted tries from Sean Galvin and Hardus van Eeden saw third-placed Lansdowne prevail by 14 points.

Terenure College 57 Shannon 8

Reigning champions Terenure College warmed up the Lakelands Park crowd on a bitterly cold winter’s day with eight tries, including two from influential centre Peter Sylvester.

UCD 17 Ballynahinch 31

A late lineout maul try from in-form hooker Claytan Milligan saw Ballynahinch get the better of UCD in Belfield, as Adam Craig’s charges held onto fourth place in the top flight table.

Young Munster 32 City of Armagh 17

Young Munster made it two home wins on the trot by beating City of Armagh who made their first ever trip to Tom Clifford Park. The Cookies pulled clear thanks to second half tries from Fintan Coleman, Fionn Gibbons and Stephen McLoughlin.