Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 7 Results Round-Up

Captain Dylan Donnellan got on the scoresheet again as Clontarf won their Division 1A top of the table clash with Cork Constitution, while Clogher Valley held off the challenge of second-placed Galwegians to stay top of Division 2C.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 7:

Saturday, December 3 –

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 30 CORK CONSTITUTION 26, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan, Tony Ryan, Ben Griffin; Cons: Conor Kelly 3; Pens: Conor Kelly, Jack Murphy 2

Cork Constitution: Tries: James Taylor, Matthew Bowen 2, Daniel Hurley; Cons: James Taylor 3

HT: Clontarf 24 Cork Constitution 12

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 3 LANSDOWNE 17, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Pen: Harry Colbert

Lansdowne: Tries: Sean Galvin, Hardus van Eeden; Cons: Stephen Madigan 2; Pen: Stephen Madigan

HT: Dublin University

TERENURE COLLEGE 57 SHANNON 8, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Peter Sylvester 2, Colm de Buitléar, Alan Bennie, Harrison Brewer, Conor Phillips, Adam La Grue, Luke Clohessy; Cons: Callum Smith 4, Aran Egan 3; Pen: Callum Smith

Shannon: Try: Jordan Prenderville; Pen: John O’Sullivan

HT: Terenure College 26 Shannon 3

UCD 17 BALLYNAHINCH 31, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Hugo O’Malley, Mark Hernan; Cons: Michael Moloney, Chris Cosgrave; Pen: Michael Moloney

Ballynahinch: Tries: Greg Jones, Bradley Luney, Conor Rankin, Claytan Milligan; Cons: Conor Rankin 4; Pen: Conor Rankin

HT: UCD 10 Ballynahinch 10

YOUNG MUNSTER 32 CITY OF ARMAGH 17, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Kegan Christian-Goss, Fintan Coleman, Fionn Gibbons, Stephen McLoughlin; Cons: Shane O’Leary 3; Pens: Shane O’Leary 2

City of Armagh: Tries: Penalty try, Tim McNiece; Cons: Pen try con, Brayden Laing; Pen: Brayden Laing

HT: Young Munster 10 City of Armagh 3

DIVISION 1B:

GARRYOWEN 32 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 26, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: JJ O’Neill, Bryan Fitzgerald, Gordon Wood, Colm Hogan; Cons: Jack Oliver 3; Pens: Jack Oliver 2

Blackrock College: Tries: Matthew Dwan, Brian Colclough, Odhran Ring, Peter Quirke; Cons: Oliver Coffey 3

HT: Garryowen 21 Blackrock College 14

NAAS 35 BUCCANEERS 29, Tullow RFC

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Fionn Higgins, Donal Conroy, Conor Doyle, Jack Sheridan; Cons: Craig Ronaldson 3; Pens: Craig Ronaldson 3

Buccaneers: Tries: Gavin Daly, Liam McNamara, Josh O’Connor, Matthew Victory; Cons: Michael Hanley 2, Stephen Mannion; Pen: Michael Hanley

HT: Naas 29 Buccaneers 22

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 26 HIGHFIELD 34, Dub Lane

Scorers: Queen’s University: Scorers to follow

Highfield: Tries: Dave O’Connell, Miah Cronin, Dave O’Sullivan, Penalty try; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3, Pen try con; Pens: Shane O’Riordan 2

HT: Queen’s University 7 Highfield 17

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 34 OLD BELVEDERE 27, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Jamie Harding, Leroy Jack, Ronan Watters, Hugo Conway, Leandro Ramirez; Cons: Mick O’Gara 3; Pen: Mick O’Gara

Old Belvedere: Tries: Ariel Robles, Peter O’Beirne, Fionn McWey; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 2, David Wilkinson; Pens: David Wilkinson 2

HT: St. Mary’s College 10 Old Belvedere 14

OLD WESLEY 27 UCC 26, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Tom Larke, Stephen Smyth, Alex Molloy; Cons: Eoin Monahan 3; Pens: Eoin Monahan 2

UCC: Tries: Penalty try, Michael Cogan, Louis Bruce; Cons: Pen try con

HT: Old Wesley 20 UCC 12

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 21 Banbridge 40, Eaton Park

Cashel 32 Navan 18, Spafield

Greystones 27 Old Crescent 21, Dr Hickey Park

Malone 10 Nenagh Ormond 24, Gibson Park

UL Bohemians 29 MU Barnhall 29, Annacotty

DIVISION 2B:

Sligo 21 Belfast Harlequins 20, Hamilton Park

Instonians 59 Malahide 10, Shaw’s Bridge

Rainey 28 Skerries 34, Hatrick Park

Wanderers 47 Dolphin 7, Merrion Road

Dungannon 14 Galway Corinthians 15, Stevenson Park

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 36 Omagh Academicals 27, Upritchard Park

Bruff 26 Ballina 10, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 27 Tullamore 29, Ardgaoithe

Enniscorthy 31 Midleton 21, Alcast Park

Galwegians 19 Clogher Valley 22, Crowley Park