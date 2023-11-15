EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 5 Highlights

There were nail-biting finishes at Lakelands Park, College Park and the UCD Bowl last Saturday, while Clontarf and Cork Constitution, Division 1A’s leading two teams after the first five rounds, both racked up bonus point wins.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 5 Results Round-Up

Clontarf 35 City of Armagh 17

Winger Peter Maher ran in two second half tries as table toppers Clontarf continued on the winning trail with a 35-17 bonus point victory over City of Armagh at Castle Avenue.

Dublin University 15 Ballynahinch 21

Dublin University fought back for a losing bonus point, but Ballynahinch were too strong at College Park where Ulster’s Aaron Sexton crossed twice and Academy prop George Saunderson produced a player-of-the-match performance.

Shannon 24 Cork Constitution 43

A four-try first half salvo set Cork Constitution on their way to a convincing Munster derby success at the expense of hosts Shannon. It was six tries to four in the end, with Con winger Daniel Hurley claiming a hat-trick.

Terenure College 24 Lansdowne 23

A bruising battle between these top flight heavyweights was decided by the final kick of the game, as Caolan Dooley drilled a 40-metre penalty between the posts for Terenure College’s third win in five rounds.

UCD 26 Young Munster 24

Three converted tries were not enough for Young Munster to win on the road, as UCD, the narrow victors, had a couple of key contributions from Tim Corkery, the scorer of two intercept tries, and Michael Moloney who kicked the other 16 points.