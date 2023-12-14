EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 8 Highlights

There were some tight winning margins in the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, with Limerick clubs Shannon and Young Munster both pulling through in dramatic fashion.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 8 Results Round-Up

Ballynahinch 13 Young Munster 16

Young Munster stayed within reach of the top four thanks to Shane O’Leary’s last-minute penalty in a tense 16-13 win over Ballynahinch at a wet and windy Ballymacarn Park.

Cork Constitution 38 UCD 25

Three-try UCD gave second-placed Cork Constitution a stern test at Temple Hill, but the hosts triumphed thanks to five converted tries, along with a late clinching penalty from replacement Te Atawhai Mason.

Lansdowne 27 Clontarf 31

Aided by a brace of tries from captain Dylan Donnellan, Clontarf came through a frantic finale at Lansdowne to maintain their unbeaten run at the top of the table.

Shannon 14 Dublin University 13

Shannon climbed out of the bottom two after edging out Dublin University by a single point. Back rower Kelvin Brown delivered a player-of-the-match performance on the occasion of his 100th AIL appearance.

Terenure College 29 City of Armagh 17

Defending champions Terenure College vaulted back up into fourth place after beating City of Armagh 29-17. Their bonus point haul included two tries from influential number 8 Jordan Coghlan.