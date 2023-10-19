EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Highlights

Two games went right down to the wire in the second round of Division 1A, while UCD and Shannon both showed their attacking firepower, and Clontarf clashed with Terenure College in a repeat of last season’s final.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

UCD 35 Dublin University 8

A late try from Leinster Academy back Chris Cosgrave put the seal on an impressive first home outing for Emmet MacMahon’s UCD team as they proved too strong for a new-look Dublin University.

Ballynahinch 31 Cork Constitution 28

There was late drama at Ballymacarn Park as Ballynahinch, buoyed by their second half performance last week against reigning champions Terenure, edged out Cork Constitution in an epic eight-try encounter.

City of Armagh 26 Lansdowne 29

Division 1A newcomers City of Armagh fell just short of a big result against Lansdowne, who came from 11 points down to take the spoils thanks to closing tries from Jack Cooke and Andy Marks.

Clontarf 26 Terenure College 16

Clontarf out-half Conor Kelly kicked 16 points, and captain Dylan Donnellan scored his third try of the campaign, as Andy Wood’s men handed title holders Terenure an early season defeat at Castle Avenue.

Young Munster 7 Shannon 35

Saturday evening’s top flight Limerick derby turned into a one-sided affair at Greenfields where Shannon, aided by a 15-point contribution from out-half Mike Cooke, stormed their way to a second successive bonus point victory.