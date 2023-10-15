The Impact He Has Had On The Team Has Been Amazing – Farrell On Sexton

An emotional Jonathan Sexton and Andy Farrell spoke to the media in the aftermath of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Quarter Final defeat.

The Head Coach spoke about his pride in the work done by the team and the end of an era for some of the players, “I’m immensely proud of absolutely everyone connected to Irish rugby to be fair. The staff have been immense over the last four years. The players, not just in this squad but the players we’ve used in the four year cycle have been a joy to work with. And not just that, the connection with the fans, it seems like it’s all one big family.

“I think the sad thing now for us is that for this group it’s probably the end. Obviously, it is for Johnny (Sexton), and Keith Earls he is going to retire as well.

“Over the next 24 hours it’s time to make sure we get a smile back on our face as soon as we possibly can and celebrate what have been some unbelievable careers and what they have done for Irish rugby.”

Speaking about the impact that Sexton has had on the squad and on Irish Rugby, Farrell continued,

“A lot of our group are still learning. I’ve just said to the group in the changing room that the reason I know they are going to keep on learning is because of this guy sat beside me. The impact he has had on the rest of the team the last four years has been amazing.

“The way that he has conducted himself as a leader, as a rugby player and the way that he has shown the love for playing for Ireland will be remembered and connected to this group for many years to come. So, through his example the younger guys will keep on getting better and striving to be better. There’s no doubt about that.”