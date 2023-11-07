Women’s National Talent Squad Screening Day

The IRFU High Performance Centre this week hosted a two-day testing camp for Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) players.

A total of 71 athletes from the six Provincial Women’s Centre of Excellence hubs – Dublin City University and SETU Carlow (Leinster), University of Galway and ATU Sligo (Connacht), University of Limerick (Munster) and Queen’s University (Ulster) – attended the joint performance testing and training days in Dublin.

Players participated in movement screening, jump profiling and speed and endurance testing in the IRFU High Performance Centre gym and indoor pitch, with the testing designed to provide the WNTS Pathway Staff with a baseline ability for each player to set the foundations for long-term athletic development.

On the day we spoke to Katie Fitzhenry, Women’s NTS and Talent ID Manager, and Lorna Barry, Munster NTS Athletic Development Coach.