Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

A strong two-try first half performance helped Clontarf overcome reigning Division 1A champions Terenure College, while Shannon stormed to a bonus point victory over Young Munster in today’s big Limerick derby.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 2:

Saturday, October 14 –

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

DIVISION 1A:

UCD 35 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 8, UCD Bowl (played on Friday)

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Ross Deegan 2, Michael Colreavy, Chris Cosgrave; Cons: Michael Moloney 3; Pens: Michael Moloney 3

Dublin University: Try: Taylor Gleeson; Pen: Harry Colbert

HT: UCD 18 Dublin University 3

UCD: Harry Donnelly; Ross Deegan, Chris Cosgrave, David Ryan, Andrew Osborne; Wilhelm de Klerk, Michael Moloney; Hugo O’Malley, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Evin Coyle, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Mark Morrissey, Mark Hernan, Oisin Spain, Diarmuid Mangan.

Replacements: Lucas Maguire, Sean Egan, Gerry Hill, Michael Colreavy, Rob Gilsenan, Tim Corkery.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Taylor Gleeson; James Dillon, Jules Fenelon, Louis McDonough, Will Twomey; Harry Colbert, Oscar Cawley; Jerry Cahir, Zach Baird, Thomas Connolly, Dan Barron, Juan Beukes, Anthony Ryan, Kev Jackson, Diarmuid McCormack (capt).

Replacements: Conall Henchy, Cole Kelly, Jack Kearney, Dylan Ryan, Liam Nolan, Hugh O’Kennedy.

BALLYNAHINCH 31 CORK CONSTITUTION 28, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Shay Storey, Ethan Graham, John Dickson, Claytan Milligan; Cons: Conor Rankin 4; Pen: Conor Rankin

Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Matthew Bowen, Danny Sheahan, John Forde; Cons: James Taylor 4

HT: Ballynahinch 7 Cork Constitution 0

CITY OF ARMAGH 26 LANSDOWNE 29, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Cameron Doak, Jonny Morton, Neil Faloon, Tim McNiece; Cons: Brayden Laing 3

Lansdowne: Jack Cooke 2, James Kenny, Andy Marks; Cons: Stephen Madigan 3; Pen: Stephen Madigan

HT: City of Armagh 19 Lansdowne 10

CLONTARF 26 TERENURE COLLEGE 16, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan, Ben Murphy; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pens: Conor Kelly 4

Terenure College: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pens: Aran Egan, Caolan Dooley 2

HT: Clontarf 20 Terenure College 6

YOUNG MUNSTER 7 SHANNON 35, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Try: Donnchadh O’Callaghan; Con: Cian Casey

Shannon: Tries: Stephen Kiely, Mike Cooke, Jade Kriel, Aran Hehir, Cian O’Halloran; Cons: Mike Cooke 5

HT: Young Munster 7 Shannon 21

DIVISION 1B:

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 21 HIGHFIELD 24, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Scorers to follow

Highfield: Tries: Dave O’Sullivan 2, Travis Coomey; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3; Drop: Shane O’Riordan

HT: Blackrock College 21 Highfield 14

BUCCANEERS 20 UCC 36, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Scorers to follow

UCC: Scorers to follow

HT: Buccaneers 5 UCC 23

GARRYOWEN 20 OLD BELVEDERE 12, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Jack Delaney 2; Cons: Jack Oliver 2; Pens: Jack Oliver 2

Old Belvedere: Tries: Peter O’Beirne, Patrick Dowling; Con: David Wilkinson

HT: Garryowen 10 Old Belvedere 7

NAAS 33 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 50, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Jack Sheridan, Charlie Sheridan, Tadhg Brophy, Paul Monahan, Donal Conroy; Cons: Peter Osborne 4

Queen’s University: Scorers to follow

HT: Naas 14 Queen’s University 24

OLD WESLEY 22 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 38, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Will Fay, Reuben Pim, Nathan Randles; Cons: Ian Cassidy 2; Pen: Ian Cassidy

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Leandro Ramirez 2, Ronan Watters, Conor Dean; Cons: Mick O’Gara 3; Pens: Mick O’Gara 4

HT: Old Wesley 12 St. Mary’s College 19

DIVISION 2A:

UL Bohemians 27 Banbridge 10, Annacotty

Cashel 40 Malone 5, Spafield

Greystones 22 Ballymena 19, Dr Hickey Park

MU Barnhall 16 Nenagh Ormond 17, Parsonstown

Navan 26 Old Crescent 19, Balreask Old

DIVISION 2B:

Malahide 33 Skerries 3, Estuary Road (played on Friday)

Sligo 45 Dungannon 20, Hamilton Park

Dolphin 21 Belfast Harlequins 19, Musgrave Park

Instonians 26 Galway Corinthians 21, Shaw’s Bridge

Wanderers 58 Rainey Old Boys 24, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bruff 24 Enniscorthy 21, Kilballyowen Park

Bangor 17 Clonmel 23, Upritchard Park

Clogher Valley 34 Tullamore 15, the Cran

Galwegians 41 Midleton 22, Crowley Park

Omagh Academicals 34 Ballina 7, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields