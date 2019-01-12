Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
10 hours ago
News
‘It’s Heads Down, Make Fixes And Focus On France’ – Fryday
While disappointed with the 27-19 loss to Wales, Ireland's first-time captain Nichola Fryday still expressed immense pride in her team-mates following…
17 hours ago
News
McWilliams: We All Need To Be Collectively Better
Despite losing to Wales in front of a record 6,113-strong crowd in their TikTok Women's Six Nations opener, Ireland's new head…
18 hours ago
Watch
‘There Is Plenty For Us To Be Proud Of’ – McWilliams
McWilliams gave credit to Wales for the physicality they showed in the second half and how they capitalised on a…
