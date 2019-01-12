Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Wales Wear Down Ireland In TikTok Women’s Six Nations Thriller
‘It’s Heads Down, Make Fixes And Focus On France’ – Fryday
While disappointed with the 27-19 loss to Wales, Ireland's first-time captain Nichola Fryday still expressed immense pride in her team-mates following…
Ireland Shine Despite Defeat

The Welsh forward power proved too much for Ireland on the opening day of the TikTok Women's Six Nations but…
McWilliams: We All Need To Be Collectively Better

Despite losing to Wales in front of a record 6,113-strong crowd in their TikTok Women's Six Nations opener, Ireland's new head…
‘There Is Plenty For Us To Be Proud Of’ – McWilliams

McWilliams gave credit to Wales for the physicality they showed in the second half and how they capitalised on a…
Wales Wear Down Ireland In TikTok Women’s Six Nations Thriller

Wales' powerful pack overturned a nine-point deficit to hand Ireland a 27-19 defeat in tightly-contested TikTok Women's Six Nations opener.…
