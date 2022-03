There was plenty to reflect on in Ireland's opening TikTok Women's Six Nations Championship. Head Coach Greg McWilliams spoke to the media after the game.

McWilliams gave credit to Wales for the physicality they showed in the second half and how they capitalised on a late yellow card for Ireland’s Eimear Considine. The coach struck an upbeat note as he spoke about the things Ireland did well and the areas they can work on.