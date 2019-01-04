Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland’s Challenge Peters Out As Scotland Secure Bonus Point Win
7 hours ago
Ireland’s Challenge Peters Out As Scotland Secure Bonus Point Win

Ireland's defence creaked during the final 25 minutes with four unanswered tries conceded as Scotland claimed back-to-back TikTok Women's Six…
7 hours ago
Ireland Finish TikTok Women’s Six Nations With Defeat In Scotland

Ireland finished bottom of the TikTok Women's Six Nations table after a 36-10 defeat to Scotland at Edinburgh's DAM Health…
10 hours ago
IRFU
1 day ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland

With four of their last five TikTok Women's Six Nations meetings decided by seven points or less, Ireland and Scotland…
1 day ago
The last Captain's Run of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations. It has been a difficult championship for this young…
Ireland Women’s Rugby Captain’s Run, The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland 28/4/2023 Nichola Fryday Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Craig Watson
