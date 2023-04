Ireland finished bottom of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations table after a 36-10 defeat to Scotland at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium .

A bright start and a strong first half were not enough, despite Greg McWilliams’ side being only 5-3 behind at half-time.

Captain Nichola Fryday touched down to cancel out Scotland’s second unconverted try, but the home side pulled ahead and piled on the pressure with three more scores.