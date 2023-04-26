Match Page - Scoreboard
1 hour ago
Preview
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
With four of their last five TikTok Women's Six Nations meetings decided by seven points or less, Ireland and Scotland…
2 days ago
News
McWilliams Names Ireland Team For TikTok Women’s Six Nations Finale
Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s final TikTok Women’s Six…
26th Apr 2023
Watch
Inside Camp: ‘We Need To Be More Clinical’ – Hogan & Delany
Brittany Hogan and Lauren Delany spoke to the media today and reflected on the game against England and spoke about…
