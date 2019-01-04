Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland U-20s’ Lineout Work Pays Dividends In Bonus Point Triumph
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ben O'Connor scores their fifth try 23/2/2024
9 hours ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland U20s Six Try Victory Over Wales

The Ireland U20s scored six tries as they powered to a 43-8 win against Wales in front capacity Virgin Media…
10 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland U20s Power To Big Win Against Wales

Ireland powered to a 43-8 win against Wales in wet conditions at Virgin Media Park. Both sides struggled with the…
Henry Walker with Evan O’Connell as he is tackled by Harri Ackerman and Walker Price 23/2/2024
10 hours ago
Report

Ireland U-20s’ Lineout Work Pays Dividends In Bonus Point Triumph

A Danny Sheahan double, and a cleverly-crafted final try from Ben O'Connor, pushed the Ireland Under-20s' winning margin out to…
Ireland U-20s’ Lineout Work Pays Dividends In Bonus Point Triumph
14 hours ago
Live Matches

U20 Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

U20 Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
18 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s

A record crowd of 8,400 will attend tonight's Under-20 Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales, as Richie Murphy's side…
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics