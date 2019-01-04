Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
IRFU
29 mins ago
U20 Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

4 hours ago
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s

A record crowd of 8,400 will attend tonight's Under-20 Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales, as Richie Murphy's side…
#futureisgreen 5 hours ago
McLaughlin Striving For 80-Minute Performance As Ireland U-20s Draw Record Cork Crowd

Hugo McLaughlin is part of an unchanged back-line as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) go in search of their…
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
Dundon: We’re Trying To Build A Bit More Squad Depth

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) will aim to maintain their 100% winning record in the 2024 U-20 Six Nations…
