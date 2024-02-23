Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Highlights: Ireland U20s Six Try Victory Over Wales

Video

23rd February 2024 22:22

By Editor

Ben O'Connor scores their fifth try 23/2/2024

The Ireland U20s scored six tries as they powered to a 43-8 win against Wales in front capacity Virgin Media Park in Cork.

First half tries from Sean Edogbo and Hugh Gavin and the boot of Jack Murphy gave them a 17-3 half time lead. A more cohesive second half performance and a player of the match stint from captain Evan O’Connell saw Ireland punch holes in the Welsh defence to build momentum. Further scores came with Henry Walker, Danny Sheahan (2), and Ben O’Connor all getting over the line.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

 