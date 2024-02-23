Highlights: Ireland U20s Six Try Victory Over Wales

The Ireland U20s scored six tries as they powered to a 43-8 win against Wales in front capacity Virgin Media Park in Cork.

First half tries from Sean Edogbo and Hugh Gavin and the boot of Jack Murphy gave them a 17-3 half time lead. A more cohesive second half performance and a player of the match stint from captain Evan O’Connell saw Ireland punch holes in the Welsh defence to build momentum. Further scores came with Henry Walker, Danny Sheahan (2), and Ben O’Connor all getting over the line.