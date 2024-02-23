Ireland U20s Power To Big Win Against Wales

Ireland powered to a 43-8 win against Wales in wet conditions at Virgin Media Park. Both sides struggled with the conditions in the early part of the game. First half tries from Sean Edogbo and Hugh Gavin and the boot of Jack Murphy gave them a 17-3 half time lead.

A more cohesive second half performance and a player of the match stint from captain Evan O’Connell saw Ireland punch holes in the Welsh defence to build momentum. Further scores came with Henry Walker, Danny Sheahan (2), and Ben O’Connor all getting over the line. Take a look at the best of the action in our gallery.