Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland

Ireland Edge Out Scotland Thanks To Breen’s Late Heroics
Highlights From Kingspan Stadium As Ireland Strike Late Against Scotland
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

The celebrations were loud and long as Ireland finished the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations in dramatic fashion as the…
2 days ago
Report

The final act of the 2022 TikTok Women's Six Nations will be remembered for a long time as Enya Breen…
2 days ago
In Pics

Dramatic Finish In Belfast As Ireland Snatch Victory

Ireland pulled the curtain down on the 2022 TikTok Women's Six Nations with a dramatic late 15-14 victory over Scotland…
2 days ago
Live Matches

TikTok Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v Scotland Match Centre

2 days ago
Preview

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland

A winning finish to the TikTok Women's Six Nations is the target for Ireland, who hand a debut to Armagh…
