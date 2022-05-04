Breen’s Last-Gasp Score Voted Try Of The Round

Enya Breen’s dramatic last-minute try against Scotland at Kingspan Stadium has been voted Try of the Round in the final round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Breen’s powerfully-finished converted score, with 44% of the public vote, was followed in second place by her team-mate Neve Jones‘ first half effort against the Scots, with 21% of the vote.

Eve Higgins won the round 3 vote for Try of the Round for her brilliant breakaway score against Italy at Musgrave Park.

Watch all of Ireland’s tries from the tournament here: