Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Bag Hard-Earned Bonus Point In Twickenham Triumph
Farrell And Sexton Post-Match Reaction Following Win At Twickenham
1 day ago
#ENGvIRE 1 day ago
Composure Pleases Farrell As Ireland ‘Find A Way’

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he was 'over the moon' to come away with a 32-15 bonus point victory…
#ENGvIRE 1 day ago
Sexton: A Big Week Ahead, We’ll Have To Be Really Clinical

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton cut a satisfied figure when speaking to the media in the aftermath of Saturday's 32-15 bonus…
2 days ago
Ireland Bag Hard-Earned Bonus Point In Twickenham Triumph

Closing tries from replacements Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham secured only Ireland's third win in their last 11 trips to…
#ENGvIRE 2 days ago
Guinness Six Nations Highlights: England 15 Ireland 32

A rare Guinness Six Nations win for Ireland at Twickenham, following up on the 2010 and 2018 successes. Charlie Ewels' early…
