Highlights: England 15 Ireland 32

A rare Six Nations win for Ireland at Twickenham, following up on the 2010 and 2018 successes.

Charlie Ewels‘ early sending-off certainly hurt the hosts, but they turned in a massive performance to get back level at 15 points apiece.

However, a strong finish from Andy Farrell’s men – with tries from replacements Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham – saw them close out a bonus point victory.

That leaves Ireland second in the table on 16 points, two points behind France who host England next Saturday. Farrell’s side entertain Scotland.

The men in green had led 15-9 at half-time, following tries from James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

