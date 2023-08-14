Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Earls Enjoys Dream 100th Cap As Ireland Extend Winning Run Against England
Related news

Keith Earls celebrates scoring a try 19/8/2023
4 hours ago
Watch

Highlights: Five Try Ireland Finish On A High

Ireland signed off the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium in style with a five try to one…
18 hours ago
Report

Earls Enjoys Dream 100th Cap As Ireland Extend Winning Run Against England

Keith Earls marked his 100th appearance with a high-flying try as Ireland defeated 14-man England 29-10 in the Bank of…
1 day ago
Live Matches

Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v England Match Centre

Join us for live coverage of Ireland against England in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series with updates as they…
2 days ago
Preview

Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v England

Connacht's Cian Prendergast steps up for his first international start, while ageless veteran Keith Earls is poised to win his…
14th Aug 2023
Watch

Ireland Return From Portugal Ahead Of England Match

Ireland returned from their warm weather training camp in Portugal at the weekend as they prepare for the matches against…
A view of the team huddle 12/8/2023
