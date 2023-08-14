Ireland Return From Portugal Ahead Of England Match

Ireland returned from their warm weather training camp in Portugal at the weekend as they prepare for the matches against England and Samoa.

The squad enjoyed a week long camp at their regular training base The Campus with plenty of hard work on the pitch and in the gym.

Speaking about the week in Portugal Robbie Henshaw said, “When you’re training in that heat everything is tougher, everything is much harder. It’s been tough but great and hopefully we’re better for it.”

