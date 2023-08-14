Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v England
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v England
9 hours ago
Preview

Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v England

Connacht's Cian Prendergast steps up for his first international start, while ageless veteran Keith Earls is poised to win his…
14th Aug 2023
Watch

Ireland Return From Portugal Ahead Of England Match

Ireland returned from their warm weather training camp in Portugal at the weekend as they prepare for the matches against…
A view of the team huddle 12/8/2023
11th Aug 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: Henshaw And Horan On Training In Portugal

The Ireland squad have been back in the familis surrounds of their warm weather training base in Portugal this week.…
Niall Horan and Robbie Henshaw 9/8/2023
11th Aug 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: Healy Focused On Performance Not Milestones

Cian Healy is focused on his preparation and performance rather than any cap milestones that he accrues along the way.…
Cian Healy celebrates after scoringh his teams fourth try 5/8/2023
9th Aug 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: Tom Stewart On His Ireland Debut

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart reflects on his Ireland debut against Italy in last the opneing game of Bank of Ireland…
Tom Stewart celebrates after the game 5/8/2023
