Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women
The Ireland Women bring plenty of momentum into Saturday's Pool B decider against France, with the winners at Energia Park…
6 hours ago
Watch
‘When We Put On That Jersey There’s A Lot Of People With Us In Spirit’ – Griffin
Ciara Griffin spoke to Irish Rugby TV at Captain's Run in Energia Park today ahead of the Women's Six Nations…
8 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Captain’s Run At Energia Park
The Ireland squad finalised their preparations for Saturday's Women's Six Nations clash against France with a final run-through at Energia…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players