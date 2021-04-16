Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women
2 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women

The Ireland Women bring plenty of momentum into Saturday's Pool B decider against France, with the winners at Energia Park…
#ShouldertoShoulder 4 hours ago
News

Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France

Women's Six Nations rugby returns to Energia Park on Saturday as Ireland continue their 2021 Championship with a much-anticipated Round…
Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France
6 hours ago
Watch

‘When We Put On That Jersey There’s A Lot Of People With Us In Spirit’ – Griffin

Ciara Griffin spoke to Irish Rugby TV at Captain's Run in Energia Park today ahead of the Women's Six Nations…
‘When We Put On That Jersey There’s A Lot Of People With Us In Spirit’ – Griffin
8 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Energia Park

The Ireland squad finalised their preparations for Saturday's Women's Six Nations clash against France with a final run-through at Energia…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Energia Park
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
News

Griggs: Selecting Same Team Is Reward For Last Week’s Good Start

After seeing his side start their campaign in such convincing fashion, Ireland Women's head coach Adam Griggs feels continuity is…
Griggs: Selecting Same Team Is Reward For Last Week’s Good Start
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics