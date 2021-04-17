Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
4 hours ago
Report
Heavy Defeat Leaves Ireland Playing For Third Place
The Ireland Women will compete for a third place finish in next week's Six Nations play-offs after losing 56-15 to…
23 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women
The Ireland Women bring plenty of momentum into Saturday's Pool B decider against France, with the winners at Energia Park…
1 day ago
News
Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France
Women's Six Nations rugby returns to Energia Park on Saturday as Ireland continue their 2021 Championship with a much-anticipated final…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players