Heavy Defeat Leaves Ireland Playing For Third Place
Report

The Ireland Women will compete for a third place finish in next week's Six Nations play-offs after losing 56-15 to…
4 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Well Beaten By Powerful French Team

It was a tough day for Ireland at Energia Park as they were well beaten by France who were dominant…
23 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v France Women

The Ireland Women bring plenty of momentum into Saturday's Pool B decider against France, with the winners at Energia Park…
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
News

Free Digital Match Programme: Ireland v France

Women's Six Nations rugby returns to Energia Park on Saturday as Ireland continue their 2021 Championship with a much-anticipated final…
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
News

Griggs: We’re Confident We Can Take A Step Up

Ireland Women's head coach Adam Griggs is confident his side are capable of building on their explosive start to the…
