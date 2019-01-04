Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland captain Craig Casey said today that he hopes to do his family and coaches proud as he leads Ireland…

Ireland captain Craig Casey said today that he hopes to do his family and coaches proud as he leads Ireland…

Watch Casey: This Is A Special Game For Both Teams

The Ireland Men's team had a final run out at at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi ahead of Saturday's test…

The Ireland Men's team had a final run out at at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi ahead of Saturday's test…

1 day ago Watch ‘This Tour Feels Different, But We Still Have Our Standards’ – Osborne