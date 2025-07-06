Milne & Murphy Delighted To Make Ireland Debut

A dream come true, a milestone in any players career – your first international cap is one to savour. Michael Milne and Ben Murphy spoke to Irish Rugby TV after Ireland’s win against Georgia in Tbilisi on Satruday night.

Michael Milne

“I don’t think I slept much the night before thinking about it. When I started playing rugby in Birr at U14s, this is unbelievable. My parents travel everywhere and they’re delighted”

Ben Murphy

“It’s been a special week. It’s massive for me and my family. Everyone is delighted back home and everyone is watching back in Bray.”