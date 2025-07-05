Highlights: Georgia 5 Ireland 34

Interim Head Coach Paul O’Connell said he was ‘very happy’ with how Ireland ‘went about their business’ as they scored four tries to beat Georgia in a rain soaked Tbilisi.

A satisfying night’s work from Ireland, who ran out convincing 29-point winners, with tries from debutant Tommy O’Brien (2), captain Craig Casey, and Nick Timoney. Sam Prendergast fired over from 14 points from the tee.

Speaking after the match O’Connell said, “It’s a very important game. (We have) a lot of players away with the Lions.

We’ve had a load of guys dying for an opportunity and you wonder how they will take that opportunity.

I’m very happy with how they went about their business. They had a load of intent in what they did, and they were really accurate with that intent.”