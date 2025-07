A satisfying night’s work from Ireland, who ran out convincing 29-point winners, with tries from debutant Tommy O’Brien (2), captain Craig Casey , and Nick Timoney .

Sam Prendergast fired over from 14 points from the tee.

Along with the four-try victory, it was a memorable night for Ireland’s six new caps – two-try winger O’Brien, Darragh Murray, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, and Ben Murphy.

Match Centre – Georgia 5 Ireland 34 As It Happened