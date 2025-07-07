‘It Was Incredible, The Stuff Of Dreams’ – O’Brien On His Two-Try Debut

It has certainly been a season of contrasting emotions for Tommy O’Brien , but back fully fit these last few months and in flying form, he is closing out the 2025/26 campaign as Ireland senior Men’s international number 1170 .

Making his debut on the right wing against Georgia, O’Brien could hardly have envisaged a better start to his Test career. He scored a try with his first touch, after only 93 seconds, and added a second one with just over seven minutes on the clock.

A deft pass almost saw the Leinster winger return the favour as he went close to setting up Sam Prendergast for a try, while a hat-trick score eluded him late on despite Calvin Nash’s best efforts in the build-up.

O’Brien’s first Ireland cap has been a long time coming, with his patience tested by untimely injuries, including a hamstring tear at the start of this season, but contributing handsomely to a 34-5 win over Georgia will live long in his memory.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

“Incredible, the stuff of dreams,” he told Irish Rugby TV afterwards. “Every kid just dreams of it, when you grow up and you start playing rugby, to put on this jersey. So, it’s a lifelong achievement.

“It was an awesome start (to get those two early tries for a 14-0 lead). I have to thank Sammy (Prendergast), he helped me out (with his kick, and then the pass for the second try). It was class, such a good start.”

O’Brien was one of six debutants on the night for Ireland, and both he and fellow Test newcomer Jack Aungier actually played against Georgia at the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in France.

The Ireland U-20 squad back then, who fell to a first ever defeat to Georgia at U-20 level, also included currently injured Ireland captain Caelan Doris, and Dan Sheehan, who is in Australia at present with Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions.

Despite that 24-20 loss to the Junior Lelos, the Ireland U-20 group from the 2017/18 season has now spawned nine senior internationals – Doris, Rónan Kelleher, James Hume, Tom O’Toole, who is also part of the summer tour squad, Harry Byrne, Sheehan, Michael Lowry, O’Brien, and Aungier.

Interim head coach Paul O’Connell paid tribute to how the latest two, O’Brien and Aungier, have gone about their business respectively in bouncing back from injuries, and successfully switching provinces.

“In terms of our new caps, it’s exciting because we actually haven’t had a massive amount of injuries with Ireland in the last year. Sometimes you need someone to have an injury to get a chance,” said O’Connell.

“So, for the team to have done so well to allow so many players to go on the Lions (tour) and give these players an opportunity is brilliant for us.

“They all have a story to tell. Tommy O’Brien played against Georgia in 2018 as an Under-20 player, he’s been through a lot of stuff with injuries.

“Other guys (like Jack Aungier) have had to move province to try and get game-time. They’ve been through a lot to try and get their opportunity, so, you know, all the playing group are delighted for them in there.”

O’Brien came into Ireland camp on a high after winning the BKT United Rugby Championship with Leinster. His recent experience in the national team environment, during this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations, certainly helped him hit the ground running under O’Connell’s watch.

The 27-year-old spoke last week of his desire to ‘stake a claim and make myself a mainstay in the squad’, with an obvious determination to ‘try to push on’ and be involved in the Autumn Nations Series in a few months’ time, and the 2026 Six Nations.

Competition for places will obviously intensify when Ireland’s Lions return from Down Under, but he certainly signalled his intent as apart from his two tries, he made 31.7 metres from five carries, landed three tackles, and made three line breaks, beating one defender in the process.

The former Ireland Under-20 captain was beaming with pride after receiving his first Test cap, and expressed his gratitude to those closest to him for their support through thick and thin during his career to date.

“Just a massive thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout the years. There were a lot of ups and downs. Family, grandparents, my girlfriend Zoe, everyone. Thank you so much,” he added.